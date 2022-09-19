Life.Style.Live!

Fall food essentials from Aldi

With the fall season underway, it’s time for foods and drinks that fit the evolving season.

ALDI offers fresh, affordable ingredients to prepare everything for your cozy fall days and nights.

From at-home baking to dinner comfort foods and fall flavors like apple, cinnamon and pumpkin, ALDI has all your favorites for autumn at unbeatable prices.

Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live” to share what you need to try from ALDI this season.

ALDI has all the fall essentials you love, including baked goods, seasonal beverages and fresh produce – delivered to stores daily.

The store also has several on-trend and seasonal products available throughout fall such as the Bake Shop Apple Pie and Pumpkin Cake Roll or festive beverages like Pacific Fruit Vineyard Sweet Apple Wine that will make the season more flavorful without breaking the bank.

No matter the season, save time grocery shopping by relying on ALDI. Whether you’re looking for a new pumpkin spice treat or need quality ingredients for your favorite meals, you can find it all at affordable prices.

Whether shopping in-store or enjoying the convenience of curbside grocery pickup or delivery, customers can safely shop at ALDI for all their essentials.

In the Indianapolis area, ALDI has 16 locations. Use the store locator tool on ALDI.us to find the store nearest you!

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ALDI.