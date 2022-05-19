Life.Style.Live!

Fashion inspiration for Indianapolis 500 events

We’re getting ready to show off our racing spirit this May! The Indianapolis 500 race, concerts, and community programs are the perfect occasions for showing off your 500 Fashion. Luisa Macer, Manager of Community Outreach and Fan Engagement at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Gina Melvin, Owner of Shop Gina Celeste, joined us today for some fun fashion tips.

Shopping local for 500 fashion items is a fantastic way to support the Indiana business community. Shop Gina Celeste brought several 500-themed t-shirts, tank tops, hats, and even a stylish fanny pack.

You can also get apparel at IMS.com or upcoming markets like Geist Montessori Spring Market on Saturday May 21 and the Six Ways “This Must Be It” market on June 11 and 12 at the downtown Sun King Brewery. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway also has a “THIS IS MAY” collection that is inspired by the greatest month in Indiana and the nostalgia of Vintage Americana.

The second to last 500 Fashion Friday for May is coming up, and Hoosiers are encouraged to incorporate racing and the 500 into their attire. Fans can post their style on social media and use the hashtag #500Fashion.

You can learn more about the Indianapolis 500 by visiting their website here, or connecting with them on Facebook or Instagram.

You can also learn more about Shop Gina Celeste by visiting their website here, or connecting with them on Facebook or Instagram.

THIS SEGMENT WAS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANAPOLIS 500.