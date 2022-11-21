Life.Style.Live!

Festive ideas for your next holiday party

Holiday gatherings are just around the corner, and noone wants to show up without a hostess gift. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French joined us with some great holiday entertaining ideas to host the perfect get together this holiday season.

She discussed the Qdoba catering program for holiday parties, blankets and shawls from Faribault Mill, the Vivino wine app, and Violife Just Like Parmesan Cheese for dairy-free holiday dishes.

To find details on all of these great holiday entertaining ideas head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.