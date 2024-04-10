Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Finding Faith: 10th annual Interfaith Banquet

Finding Faith: 10th annual interfaith banquet

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The Interfaith Banquet, established in 2015 by the Center for Interfaith Cooperation, aims to promote peace through understanding different faiths.

It’s a safe space where people from various religious backgrounds can come together, talk, and learn about each other.

By doing this, the banquet hopes to help people better understand different religions and appreciate diversity.

It’s not just a one-time event; it’s part of a bigger effort by the Center for Interfaith Cooperation to encourage people to work together for peace.

The banquet reminds us that despite our differences, we’re all human and can find common ground.

Be sure to visit the following link for more information and ticket purchases: https://www.indycic.org/interfaith-banquet/.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Matchmaker Patti Stanger shares dating...
Life.Style.Live! /
TrapDoor Tattoos preps for ‘Anime...
Life.Style.Live! /
Camp to Belong unites siblings
Life.Style.Live! /
Zerorez offering $75 off air...
Life.Style.Live! /
Spring into savings with Veena...
Life.Style.Live! /
FARMette Music Conference coming to...
Life.Style.Live! /
Celebrating Black Maternal Health Week
Life.Style.Live! /
Isaiah 117 House of Boone...
Life.Style.Live! /