Finding Faith: 10th annual Interfaith Banquet

The Interfaith Banquet, established in 2015 by the Center for Interfaith Cooperation, aims to promote peace through understanding different faiths.

It’s a safe space where people from various religious backgrounds can come together, talk, and learn about each other.

By doing this, the banquet hopes to help people better understand different religions and appreciate diversity.

It’s not just a one-time event; it’s part of a bigger effort by the Center for Interfaith Cooperation to encourage people to work together for peace.

The banquet reminds us that despite our differences, we’re all human and can find common ground.

Be sure to visit the following link for more information and ticket purchases: https://www.indycic.org/interfaith-banquet/.