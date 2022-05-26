Life.Style.Live!

Finding Faith with Randy Ollis: Learning about Hinduism

On today’s Finding Faith with Randy Ollis segment, we’re learning about the Hindu community. Now if you didn’t know, Hinduism is considered the world’s oldest religion.

It’s also the world’s third largest religion behind Christianity and Islam. Around 95% of Hindus live in India.

Nitya Sandadi, freshman at Kelley School of Business and a volunteer with the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, and Susmita Singh, volunteer with the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, joined us today to share more about Hinduism.

Here is a short video about the various initiatives of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh.