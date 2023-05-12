Food Truck Friday: Bus Stop Bistro

Get ready for a mouthwatering extravaganza. It’s Food Truck Friday!

Join us as we dive into the world of Bus Stop Bistro, where culinary delights are served with a side of fun.

Jake O’Rourke, the multi-talented Chef, Owner, and Head Mechanic whipped up a tantalizing trio of signature sandwiches: the Cuban, Italian, and Chicken Philly.

Not stopping there, he also dished out irresistible favorites like Mac N Cheese, German Potato Salad, and Bread Pudding.

Assisting Jake is the delightful server and partner, Colleen Currie, ensuring that every customer’s experience is delightful. For our out-of-town viewers, make sure to check Bus Stop Bistro’s Facebook page for their public event schedule, and if they’re unavailable, don’t fret!

Connect with Friends of Fred on Facebook, the ultimate food truck event organizer, for more incredible options. Special shoutout to Friends of Fred LLC for their incredible support.