Food Truck Friday! Karma Kitchen sprinkles good karma on Life.Style.LIVE!

Karma Kitchen joined the Life.Style.Live! crew for this week’s installment of Food Truck Friday! Showcasing taco salads and sandwiches, owner David Priddy does a lot more than delivering good karma to central Indiana.

Priddy began his career as a chef 46 years ago as a NATO chef in Vietnam. After working for numerous fine-dining restaurants and hotels, David became a personal chef for a renowned family in the Indianapolis area. In 2012, Priddy decided that it would be fun to end his career as a food truck operator.

The rest is history.

(WISH Photos)

Karma Kitchen operates as a scratch truck, catering events all across central Indiana. As a member of the ‘Friends of Fred’ food truck group, David brings his meals on wheels to events, musical festivals, weddings, and even graduation parties! Tim Keown, Priddy’s partner, served up buffalo chicken sandwiches, walking taco salads, vegetarian walking taco salads, and barbecued Meats on Mac.

Outside of Karma Kitchen, David has a love for musical composition. After turning in the keys to Karma Kitchen, a life of writing and creating melodies awaits David.