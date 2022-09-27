Life.Style.Live!

Former NBA All-Star Caron Butler co-authors ‘Shot Clock’ young adult book series

Former NBA All-Star and Miami Heat assistant coach Caron Butler and acclaimed author Justin A. Reynolds are tipping off with the first book in a new middle grade series about a young boy trying to make his mark on an AAU basketball team coached by a former NBA star.

In “Shot Clock,” Tony loves basketball. But the game changed recently when his best friend, Dante, a hoops phenom, was killed by a police officer. Tony hopes he can carry on Dante’s legacy by making the Sabres, the AAU basketball team Dante took to two national championships. With his community reeling and the team just finding its footing on the court, can Tony find a path to healing while helping to bring the Sabres a championship?

Caron Butler is a former two-time NBA all-star who played for fourteen seasons. He is currently an assistant coach for the Miami Heat and previously was a TV commentator on ESPN, NBC, TNT and NBA TV. His memoir, Tuff Juice: My Journey from the Streets to the NBA, is being produced as a film by Mark Wahlberg. Caron is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and activist. He created the Butler Elite Basketball Program and the 3D foundation. Caron lives in Miami with his family.

Justin A. Reynolds’ debut YA novel, Opposite of Always, was an Indies Introduce selection and a School Library Journal Best Book and has been translated into nineteen languages. His second novel, Early Departures, was a Kirkus Reviews Best YA Book of the Year. His Miles Morales graphic novel, Shock Waves, was an indie bestseller. Justin, a northeast Ohio resident, is also the cofounder of the CLE Reads Book Festival, a Cleveland book festival for middle grade and young adult writers.

For more info, click here.