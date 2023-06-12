Fourth annual Gr8 Pasta Push

The Gr8 Pasta Push is making a triumphant return for its fourth year! Join Second Helpings and WISH-TV 8 in their community-wide pasta and fund drive to feed the people of Indianapolis from June 1. to June 15. Last year, this incredible initiative provided over 160,000 meals to individuals in need throughout central Indiana.

This year, there is even more reason to get involved. The GEICO Philanthropic Foundation and Kroger have generously pledged to match all gifts made to the Gr8 Pasta Push, up to $21,000! Your contribution will have double the impact, helping to make a significant difference in the lives of those facing food insecurity.

In addition to monetary donations, you can also donate pasta at the special Birthday Party on the Circle event, taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 15. Join us at the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle for this free and open-to-the-public celebration. We look forward to seeing you there!

Why pasta? Second Helpings relies on pasta drives like the Gr8 Pasta Push to obtain much-needed non-perishable items for their Hunger Relief kitchen. While pasta has a long shelf life, it often doesn’t get donated through regular channels. Second Helpings utilizes pasta in large quantities, averaging around 1,000 pounds per week. By collecting and donating pasta, you directly feed Indianapolis’s people.

The preferred item is elbow macaroni, but other small pastas like rotini and bowtie, as well as pasta sauces, are also valuable additions to the Hunger Relief kitchen. Every item you collect will be put to immediate use in providing nourishing meals for individuals and families in central Indiana. These meals are distributed to shelters, senior centers, and after-school programs, and even delivered directly to those unable to access food by other means.

If you are planning to collect pasta on behalf of a group or organization, please submit the Interest Form available on the website. This will help Second Helpings coordinate with you and ensure a smooth and efficient process.

Financial contributions are equally vital and will be used to support Second Helpings’ mission. Your generosity may be used to purchase pasta or assist with the preparation and delivery of meals.

Join the Gr8 Pasta Push and help make a positive impact in your community. Together, we can alleviate hunger and ensure that everyone in central Indiana has access to nutritious meals.