Life.Style.Live!

Gadget gift ideas for moms

It’s all about moms with The Gadget Guy David Novak Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!”

1. Zigo Leader X2 Carrier Bike – Convertible Adult Bike, Baby Stroller & Child Carrier

$1,700, myzigo.com

For times that mom wants to get the baby outdoors, check out the Zigo Leader X2 Carrier Bike. This innovative convertible bicycle and baby stroller combines a high-end and fully-functional two-wheeled multispeed adult urban bicycle called the Zigo Cycle, together with a four-wheeled baby stroller called the Zigo ChildPod. The Zigo Cycle packs an all-aluminum frame, a front to back saddle adjustment, swept back handlebars, two 20″ wheels integrated with high-end brakes, and a 7-speed Shimano Nexus Gear Hub integrated in its rear-wheel that features 7 Speed Settings. The Zigo ChildPod features a foldable design, a sturdy all-aluminum frame, 2 caster front wheels and 2 larger 20″ quick-release rear-wheels integrated with internal weatherproof drum brakes, and a front bumper crumple zone that greatly reduces the impact-force from potential collisions. It also packs a weatherproof polyester reinforced baby canvas, a cut-out rear-window for checking in on your babies, a Sunshade mesh cover, 2 adjustable 5-point padded restraint harnesses for both babies, removable interior seat cushions for added comfort, and both interior child pockets and rear-pockets for storage. The baby stroller also features an adjustable handlebar integrated with a built-in parking brake, offering 4 Position Settings for using it as a baby stroller, jogger, trailer, or ultimately as a three-wheeled child carrier bike when linked together with the adult bike via their proprietary LeaderLink System. The whole system can accommodate one parent on the bike and up to two children on the stroller.

2. Solid State Logic SSL CONNEX – Portable Advanced USB Microphone

$150, solidstatelogic.com

Ensure mom’s voice sounds crystal clear on calls, recordings or podcasts with the Solid State Logic SSL CONNEX. This portable advanced USB microphone integrates a high-quality quad condenser microphone array that’s powered by studio-quality DPS, offering great audio-recording quality with a 96kHz Sample Rate at a 16-bit Bit Depth. It features Intelligent Dynamic Noise Reduction, an Automatic Smart Mixer for picking up multiple voice-sources for group calls, and a Microphone Loopback function for ambient monitoring, plus 4 Pre-Set User Modes to choose from, along with an advanced Immersive Recording Setting that lets you access all 4 signals independently. The microphone also integrates touch-sensitive Controls, a Cough Switch, a push-to-talk function, a 3.5mm headphone output port, and Backlit RGB Illumination. Compatable with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android.

3. Linner Nova Hearing Buds – Smart Hearing Aids for Hearing-Impaired

$299, linnerlife.com

For mom’s with hearing difficulties, the Linner Nova Hearing Buds can be super-helpful on a daily basis. These smart hearing aids are specifically optimized for conversations, as they’re powered by a built-in high-speed chipset that allows them to capture ambient sound at a 16KHz sampling rate, while intelligently separating any close-by human voice from any unwanted background noises, thanks to its 2-mic beamforming that bring up to 42dB sound enhancement and directional voice pick-up. They feature an IPX5 Water-Resistance Rating, 4 different Sound Modes, including a Dialogue Mode, plus an Outdoor Mode that’s more suitable for crowded environments, support Bluetooth 5.2 Connectivity for hands-free calls, are compatible with Qi Wireless Charging, and can offer up to 40 hours of battery-life. Their wireless charging case integrates a built-in UV-C Antibacterial Light that helps to keep the earbuds perfectly sterilized. The earbuds can also be used together with a third-party device called the Linner Connect, which allows her to enjoy direct TV streaming (via TV Mode) or listen from a distance (via MIC Mode) while wearing the earbuds. The over-the-counter hearing aids have finally been approved by the FDA, so devices that used to cost over $5k, and now running under $300, making them tremendously more affordable to millions of people who need them. And since it’s the holidays, what could be a better gift than the gift of hearing when the family gathers.

4. iStorage diskAshur M2 – PIN-Authenticated Hardware-Encrypted USB 3.2 SSD

$169-$559, istorage-uk.com

For moms that work in office and business environments, there’s no safer storage solution than the iStorage diskAshur M2. This pin-authenticated and hardware-encrypted SSD utilizes real-time military-grade AES-XTS 256-bit hardware encryption, while also incorporating a Common Criteria EAL5+ ready secure microprocessor, which employs built-in physical protection mechanisms against external tampering and bypasses physical attacks. It features both USB-C and USB-A Connectivity, ultra-fast backward compatible USB 3.2 data transfer speeds of up to 370MB/s for reading and writing, both a Read-Only Mode and a Read & Write Mode, plus a Bootable function to boot directly from it. It also integrates other advanced security functions such as Auto-Lock, a Self-Destruct PIN function, a Drive Reset function, and the possibility of Whitelisting on different networks.

$63, gego.io

5. GEGO GPS Tracker – Car & Luggage Global GPS Tracking Device

Make sure mom never loses any of her belongings with the GEGO GPS Tracker. This global GPS tracking device can be used to track any important item, including vehicles, luggage, valuables of any size, or even your loved ones. It works by utilizing a combination of 4G network technology and Assisted GPS (AGPS) to achieve real-time global-coverage location-tracking results with extreme precision and accuracy. The device comes pre-installed with a SIM card provided by one of the largest telecom companies in the world offering the best 2G-4G GSM coverage. Via the GEGO App, you can get a location update every 3 minutes, airport arrival notifications, low-battery alerts, or check the device’s travel history. You can also set up several “Safe Zone” locations, for which you’ll receive a message each time the device gets in or out of those areas, such as “school”, “home”, “office”, etc. The device is powered by a rechargeable battery that offers up to 1-week battery life.

6. AirHood Wireless – Portable Cooking Range Hood w/ Base Boost

$180, theairhood.com

Help mom keep the kitchen walls and countertops clean and the air indoors better ventilated while she cooks with the AirHood Wireless. This portable cooking range hood provides a reliable cooking fume extraction method, and is based on an innovative Dual Filter Technology, combining a detachable oil filter, a replaceable activated charcoal filter, and a powerful motor and fan, plus a built-in air diffuser at its back-side. The Airhood features easy maintenance, quiet operation, 3 Speed Settings, and up to 480 minutes of battery life. Best of all, it also comes with an attachable Base Boost accessory that allows you to increase the device’s height so that it can clear cooking fumes more effectively.

7. Reggie Dog Supplements (Everyday Dog Supplements & Chews for Dog Health)$30~$35 reggie.com

Mom usually has to take care of the family dog, so why not make her life a little easier by keeping your pup healthy. Check out Reggie’s Dog Supplements. These everyday dog supplements and chew treats are scientifically studied, veterinary-approved, and are formulated to provide dogs with a wide range of healthy vitamins and minerals, all day long. Reggie’s Anytime Calming chews help to relief stress and anxiety, as they’re formulated with well-studied calming ingredients, including: Ashwagandha, Magnolia Officinalis Bark Extract, Phellodendron Amurense Bark Extract, plus L-Theanine. Reggie’s Pumpkin Probiotic Powder can help support a healthy gut and digestion, packed in a tasty pumpkin flavor that your pups will love. The company’s Evening Skin + Coat chews provide omega-3 oils for itch relief, a shiny skin and coat, as well as heart and joint health. Their Morning Hip + Joint chews are formulated to increase mobility, function, and flexibility, and also to improve joint comfort. Finally, their Morning Multivitamin chews provide key nutrients for enhanced health, vitality, and daily performance.

8. Zurvita Zundora Antioxidant Collagen Boosting Gel

$75, zurvita.com

Mom will love the Zurvita Zundora, a wonderful beauty essential that any mom would surely appreciate. This blackberry-flavored, ingestible antioxidant collagen boosting hydrolyzed-gel is formulated with Verisol hydrolyzed collagen peptides as its proprietary nutrient complex, which are clinically proven to improve the health of hair, skin, and nails, as well as reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and even increase skin elasticity. This gel also includes additional potent ingredients from multiple superfoods that can further help, protect, nourish, and smooth one’s skin, giving it a healthy glow!

