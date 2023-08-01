Gadget Guy: Back-to-school must-haves

The Gadget Guy, also known as David Novak, is back with some cool gadgets just in time for back-to-school season!

1. Hydaway Collapsible Backpack – 15L Ultra-Foldable Travel Backpack

$39.95 myhydaway.com

For avid outdoor explorers and passionate travelers, the Hydaway Collapsible Backpack is a game-changer. Featuring tough, water-resistant exterior fabric, adjustable, padded shoulder straps, and pockets galore, this durable and versatile 15L travel backpack folds up neatly into its top accessory pocket, allowing it to be stashed away anywhere, whether that’s inside your luggage, carry-on, or bike panniers. Carry all your favorite travel essentials in the large zippered top pocket, the two over-sized stretchy side bottle pockets, and the hydration pocket that doubles as a laptop sleeve. Features fully-adjustable, padded shoulder straps, and a two-location, adjustable sternum strap. The fabric is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, and the straps, buckles, and carabiner are also made from recycled content. Available in four color schemes: Acadia, Biscayne, Kenai, and Zion.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSZFLEAvLk8

2. NTT Sonority nwm MBE001 Wireless On-Ear Speakers (Earbuds)



$178 amazon.com

Listen to your favorite audio content at the highest quality with the NTT SONORITY nwm MBE001. Perfect for everyday listening, as well as for work and telework environments, these wireless on-ear earbuds integrate an ear-hook that ensures a secure and comfortable fit, and feature an open-ear design that allows you to hear people close by talking while you enjoy music or podcasts. To deliver a premium sound quality, these on-ear earbuds utilize 12mm sound drivers that do not block out ambient sound, allowing you to listen to your music immersively, but also to listen to your surroundings when necessary. The MBE001 sports a proprietary Personalized Sound Zone (PSZ) technology that greatly minimizes sound leakage, and it also integrates a high-quality microphone with Active Noise Reduction technology, allowing for clear voice calls. With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and up to 6 hours of battery life, the MBE001 provides plenty of life on a charge, and via the nwm Connect App, users can control the earbuds’ different functionalities and also allows users to configure a customizable equalizer according to their personal audio preferences.

video: – https://youtu.be/qjCTfPoD1q0

3. Pebblebee Clip & Pebblebee Card – Bluetooth Trackers for Everyday-Use

$29.99 https://pebblebee.com | $29.99 pebblebee.com

Keep track of where you keep your personal belongings with the Pebblebee’s Smart Trackers. The Pebblebee Clip and Pebblebee Card are smart Bluetooth trackers, powered by a rechargeable battery that are rated to be water-resistant, boasting a Bluetooth range that works up to 500 ft., and up to 1 year of battery life. Via the Pebblebee App, you can easily track your Pebblebee tracker, and you’ll also receive a sound alert for both the Card and the Clip whenever you forget and leave either of them behind. Both trackers also work with the Apple Find My App.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lK2-eQKhfA

4. The Beard Struggle The Ultimate Kit – All-Natural Beard Care Kit

$120, thebeardstruggle.com

For the modern-day Viking, go with The Beard Struggle The Ultimate Kit. This beard care kit houses all-natural and high-performing beard care products including a beard wash, a beard conditioner, 2 different beard oils for respectively hydrating and nourishing your beard during daytime, and at nighttime, a beard balm and a beard butter for conditioning and softening your facial hair. Also included is a beard brush and a beard comb for evenly distributing these beard care products through your beard and to remove any knots or tangles.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGoKStOTLns

5. Lumaflex Body Pro – Wearable Red Light Therapy Treatment Device

$689 lumaflex.com

For athletes and weekend warriors, you can speed up your body’s recovery by using the Lumaflex Body Pro. This wearable red light therapy treatment device integrates both red and infrared lights that provide red light therapy for speeding up the recovery process of just about any body part. The device is certified as an FDA-cleared medical class II device, which rates it as hygienic and safe to wear, and is also rated to be sweatproof and waterproof. With the Body Pro, you can stimulate your body’s healing process, enhance blood flow, repair cells, and promote pain relief and protein growth.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PKexBVbFNc

6. Xplora X6Play – High-End Next-Generation Smartwatch for Kids

$169.99 myxplora.com

Parents can keep in contact with their kids with the Xplora X6Play. This high-end next-generation smartwatch features a high resolution 1.52” TFT screen with animations, a 5MP camera for selfies, an image gallery, plus stopwatch and alarm functions. It utilizes a 1.2GHz processor, has 8GB storage (expandable +1GB), runs on Android OS, and is powered by an 880 mAh battery that gives it a long-lasting battery life and up to 72 hours of standby time. It also features Wi-Fi and 4G Connectivity (3G for the EU version), GPS and LBS Connectivity for accurate location-tracking in real-time, and a Step Counter function for a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, it supports the use of an E-SIM or Nano SIM Card for messages (with Emojis) and calls with family members. It also features a special School Mode which disables any functionalities that could cause distraction. To encourage physical activity, the X6Play features more sensors for increased engagement and deeper integration with Xplora’s GoPlay platform, giving kids the opportunity to purchase downloads and accessories for their watch, with points awarded to them based on how active they are. Each X6Play comes with two wristbands and two bezels. There are also kits of extra Wristbands sold separately. video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qq4qmljhISE

7. DrinkMate InstaFizz – Stainless Steel Carbonation Water Bottle

$69.99 idrinkproducts.com

Carbonate your favorite drinks with the DrinkMate InstaFizz, including water, juices, sports drinks, ice teas, and more. This portable carbonation water bottle packs a durable and BPA-free stainless steel construction, and holds up to 21 ounces of liquid. It features Drinkmate’s proprietary fizz infuser technology, which utilizes an 8-gram CO2 cartridge that’s inserted into the bottom of the bottle to add carbonation to your drink of choice, all with just a simple twist of the bottle’s bottom cap. Extra pressure is released by slowly turning the top cap. Each CO2 cartridge carbonates up to 15.5 oz of your drink of choice, and the cartridges are recyclable. A release button for the cartridge makes it easy and safe to use, even for kids. Its wide-mouth bottle design makes it easy to add ice, fruit chunks or other ingredients, and also easy to clean. Its built-in carry ring makes it easy to carry, and each bottle comes with a silicone insulating sleeve and ten 8g CO2 cartridges. Available in stainless steel with blue, black, green and white color options.

video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7cGpI7CmIw