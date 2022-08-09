Life.Style.Live!

Gadget Guy showcases cocktail maker, automatic shade opener, pizza oven, and more!

David Novak, commonly known as The Gadget Guy, stopped by to show us seven new gadgets! Here are his picks:

1. Bartesian – Smart Premium Cocktail Maker

Around $370 bartesian.com

For cocktail lovers and passionate mixologists, there’s nothing like the Bartesian. This smart high-end cocktail-maker machine is super-straightforward to use, working based on recyclable pre-mixed cocktail capsules that make it easy for you to serve cocktails with the push of a button. Its cocktail capsules already come pre-filled with the exact fresh ingredients that would be necessary to make a high-quality cocktail. The ingredients are automatically mixed by the machine with your spirit of choice. For mixing together its alcoholic beverages with your cocktail capsule, the machine utilizes four 26 oz. Removable Glass Bottles which can hold a selection of up to 4 of your spirits of your choice, such as whiskey, tequila, vodka, rum, gin, etc.

2. RYSE SmartShade – Smart Automatic Shade-Opener

Starts at $170 helloryse.com

Manually operated window shades are a thing of the past. If you’re looking for a way to integrate your current standard window shades into your whole Smart Home system, then the RYSE SmartShade is your answer. This electric-powered smart-home device can completely automate any existing window shades that you have installed at home, featuring precise and easy-to-use built-in Button Controls, Bluetooth Connectivity, and In-App Controls via a Smartphone App. Additionally, you can also get the optional smart add-on devices. The RYSE SmartBridge lets users connect and control up to 10 SmartShades, as well as create Group Controls and automated routines via the App, or even operate each SmartShade unit via Voice Controls. Finally, one RYSE BatteryPack allows for a completely wire-free installation of a SmartShade unit.

3. Ooni Fyra 12 – Portable Hardwood-Pellet Outdoors Pizza Oven

Around $350 ooni.com

For any pizza-lover that enjoys baking their own pizza-pies at home or in the outdoors, check out the Ooni Fyra 12. This portable and lightweight outdoors pizza oven comes equipped with foldable legs for easy storage and transport. It automatically feeds through hardwood pellets, which gets it ready to cook in just 15 minutes, while its powder-coated carbon steel shell offers an optimal heat retention that allows its pizza-baking area to reach a massive temperature of 950°F. It can ultimately cook authentic stone-baked Neapolitan-style pizza in just 60 seconds.

4. Daisy Rain Garden Systems Self-Watering Sprinkler Pots

Starts at $100 daisyraingarden.com

Having potted plants and flowers at home allows us to create special and peaceful spaces. To keep all your potted plants watered properly and growing healthy, use the Daisy Rain Sprinkler Pots. These all-in-one self-watering plant pots come integrated with fully adjustable sprinkler heads which ensure every plant gets the amount of water it needs, along with easy-to-use hand-tightened fittings that let you Daisy system hydrate up to 25 pots together. Unlike traditional self-watering planters that require a water-reservoir to work, this system only requires a connection to any standard garden hose or existing drip system. The whole system also features a tool-free assembly straight out of the box and can also be set-up together with any hose and timer.

5. guardDog.ai Fido v3 – Real-Time Cyber Security Device for Home & Business

Only $35 per month https://guarddog.ai/

For any homeowners and business owners looking to protect their devices, nothing currently beats theguardDog.ai Fido v3. This real-time cyber security protection solution combines a plug-and-play network security device with a cloud-service to protect any networks and devices on a 24/7 basis, working both for virtualized and cloud environments. Not only is this cyber security device always scanning both networks and devices for new potential threats and vulnerabilities, but by using real-time threat elimination services to any size of deployment, it can also provide its users with an automatic detection and response to any incoming cyber-attacks. In addition, thanks to its A.I. technology, it’s also constantly learning to keep its cyber security methods completely up-to-date. Lastly, an IT provider can even deploy and manage the Fido’s protection methods for thousands of networks and users in a distributed or global organization remotely, all from a single location.

6. Geneverse Solar Generator (HomePower ONE Series)

Discounted at $1,499 geneverse.com

Having an emergency power supply at home is always a plus, as this provides you with a reliable backup power-source against unexpected power outages and other occurrences. The HomePower ONE is a portable backup battery power station that features a long-lasting battery-capacity of 1,002Wh (278,400mAh), offering up to 7 days of power supply to all your devices and home appliances on a single charge. It integrates a 200W 12V-30V 8mm Input port and a 200W 12V-30V Anderson Input port, along with 8 ultra-high power outputs, including 3 AC outlets with pure-sine wave current that support 1000W rated power and 2000W surge power at 110V, 2 USB-C PD 18W Output ports, 1 USB-A 5V/2.4A port, 1 USB-A 3.0 Quick Charging port, and 1 Car Outlet with 12V/10A of output power. As an ultra-fast recharging option, the kit also comes with two SolarPower ONE portable solar panels, with each panel being capable of emitting 100hW of power for a total of 200W power output.

7. BioBidet Bliss BB-2000 – Smart Bidet Toilet Seat

Currently $524.25 biobidet.com

For extra comfort during bathroom time, the BioBidet Bliss BB-2000 is a life-changer. This electric bidet toilet seat works with most one and two-piece toilets, supporting both 16.5″ round and 18.5″ elongated toilets, while also integrating a slow-closing seat and lid. It perfectly covers the personal hygiene needs of men and women. It features a heated seat with adjustable temperature controls, a posterior wash for his/her back, a frontal feminine wash, and a more powerful vortex massage wash that moves water in a swirling motion to help stimulate bowel movement and relieve constipation, with all these functionalities featuring on-demand heated water via its Hybrid Heating Technology. A built-in smart seat sensor automatically detects when a user is seated to ensure a proper cleansing. Both its water-pressure and nozzle position can be easily adjusted, and its stainless steel nozzle also automatically self-cleans itself before and after washes. It also integrates a warm air dryer, an automatic odor-reducing deodorizer, a built-in soothing blue LED nightlight for decent illumination during nighttime use. Lastly, it also comes with a Large Wireless Screen Remote Control for easily configuring all its different functionalities.

You can find more info here.