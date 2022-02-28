Life.Style.Live!

Gal’s Guide Library hosts art show for Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month will very soon be underway and to mark the occasion a new exhibit, “Boosting the Signal: Women’s History in Art” will open in Noblesville. The art show is curated by the executive director of the Gal’s Guide Library, Dr. Lea Leach, who joined us today to share more about this event.

The special art exhibit is being showcased at Nickel Plate Arts. The show will be in the Stephenson House, at 107 S. 8th St, Noblesville, IN 46060.

“Boosting the Signal: Women’s History in Art” will showcase the world of female-identifying artists as well as artists whose work celebrates women. Over 24 pieces of photography, painting, and sculpture by 15 artists are in the show and available for purchase.

Leach says, “Gal’s Guide is all about shining a spotlight on women in history and we know not everyone is an avid reader, so showcasing artwork is another way to share the joy of learning about someone new or seeing historical women in a new light.”







Show Hours:

Opening Night: March 4, 6 pm-9 pm will include a celebrity appearance by Klaire Lockheart, named Miss Art World South Dakota and host of History of Modern Art. She will also have two art pieces on display on March 4only.

Special Reception: March 11, 6pm-9pm. Artists will be available for a meet and greet. Learn about their inspirations and insights into their art.

Regular show hours are Wednesday through Friday, 12 pm-5 pm and Saturday 10 am – 5 pm from March 5 – 26.

For more information visit, galsguide.org and galsguide.org/2022/02/24/boosting-the-signal-art-show.