Get a new spring drink at Hattie’s Coffee House, and a signed copy of Amber’s children’s book
Hattie’s Coffee House
Baked goods, spring drinks, local merch and so much more!
Kirra Sutton of Hattie’s Coffee House shares what’s new for the spring season, including a flower garden, local music, a new library and more!
And don’t forget– when you stop in, snag a SIGNED copy of Amber’s children’s book, ‘Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s, GO AWAY!’ for $5 off AND a free coffee drink!
About: Hattie’s Coffee House aims to give our customers an experience they cannot find elsewhere- locally roasted coffee in a historic converted farmhouse, all served up with friendly and intuitive service that makes everyone feel at home.
To learn more, visit https://www.hattiescoffeehouse.com/.