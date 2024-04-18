Search
Get a new spring drink at Hattie’s Coffee House, and a signed copy of Amber’s children’s book

Hattie’s Coffee House

by: Amber Hankins
Posted: / Updated:

Baked goods, spring drinks, local merch and so much more!

Kirra Sutton of Hattie’s Coffee House shares what’s new for the spring season, including a flower garden, local music, a new library and more!

And don’t forget– when you stop in, snag a SIGNED copy of Amber’s children’s book, ‘Curly Q’s, Curly Q’s, GO AWAY!’ for $5 off AND a free coffee drink!

About: Hattie’s Coffee House aims to give our customers an experience they cannot find elsewhere- locally roasted coffee in a historic converted farmhouse, all served up with friendly and intuitive service that makes everyone feel at home.  

To learn more, visit https://www.hattiescoffeehouse.com/.

