Get your BBQ fix with Tony’s Boss Sauce

Tony Watts, the owner of TLW Distributors LLC, appeared as a guest on camera to promote his signature product, Tony’s Boss Sauce.

Watts brought in a three-piece box of Boss Sauce, a large and small gift basket, and two displayed bottles of BBQ sauce.

Additionally, three dishes were set up, showcasing meat, baked beans, cole slaw, and two squeeze bottles. During the show, Tony discussed various talking points, such as how he got started, the retail locations where their products are sold, their fundraiser program for non-profits, BBQ gift sets, and their plans for future products.

TLW Distributors LLC is a locally-owned and operated company in Indianapolis, where Tony Watts has been serving the community for over 50 years.

Their mission revolves around building relationships through wholesale, retail, and fundraising services. Currently, Tony’s Boss Sauce can be found in Safeway Food locations, Sullivan Hardware Stores, and the Taste of Indiana Gift Company.

For more information, interested individuals can visit the company’s website at https://tlwdistributorsllc.com/?page_id=47.