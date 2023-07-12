Get your car summer road trip ready with Jiffy Lube

Ensure your vehicle’s safety before hitting the road this summer with the help of Jiffy Lube of Indiana. Join Rodney Brown, Director of Operations at Jiffy Lube of Indiana, as he demonstrates the importance of preparing your vehicle for road trips and weekend getaways. In a basic demonstration, Rodney showcased essential aspects of car maintenance, including battery care, tire checks, and wiper blade inspections. By following these simple steps, viewers can ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition and ready to take on summer adventures.

Summer car care differs from winterizing your vehicle, and Rodney will explain the key distinctions during the segment. With warmer temperatures, proper cooling system maintenance becomes crucial. Additionally, checking tire pressure and tread depth is essential for optimal handling and safety on hot roads. Rodney will provide valuable insights on how viewers can make sure their vehicles are good to go, empowering them with the knowledge to maintain their cars’ longevity and performance.

