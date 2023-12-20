Getting in the ‘Holly Berry’ mood with Alcomy LLC

Alcomy LLC stands as a mobile mixology and cocktail elixir service that specializes in crafting one-of-a-kind culinary cocktails and elixirs.

The owner of Alcomy LLC is Brett W. Butler, a seasoned entrepreneur, entertainer, and mixologist with a remarkable track record spanning over two decades in the hospitality and entertainment sectors.

After a decade in Los Angeles, Brett has returned to his roots in Indiana, where he’s dedicated to bringing the Alcomy experience to the vibrant Indianapolis area.

DRINK SEGMENT #1: “Holly Berry”

2 oz. Brockmans Gin

.75 oz. St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

1 oz. Cranberry-Mandarin Simple Syrup

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

2 bsp. Maple Cranberry-Orange Spread (Trader Joe’s)

3 sprigs Fresh Rosemary

Splash Ginger Beer

Garnish: Dehydrated Mandarin, Cranberries, Rosemary Sprig

Add the rosemary, cranberry-orange spread and lime juice to a cocktail shaker and muddle for about 20 seconds to thoroughly extract the fresh rosemary aromatics and flavor. Add the rest of the ingredients and ice and shake vigorously for another 20 seconds until well emulsified and chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe or martini glass. Add a splash of ginger beer. Garnish with a dehydrated mandarin, cranberry sword and rosemary sprig.

DRINK SEGMENT #2: Bourbon Milk Punch, a century old classic with Holiday flavors like apple, maple, walnut and allspice.

1 1/2 oz. Maker’s Mark Bourbon

1/2 oz. Brandy

1/2 oz. Nocino walnut liqueur

2 bsp. Apple Pie Moonshine soaked apple cider jam

3/4 oz. Alcomy Old Fashioned mix

4 oz. Cereal milk