Life.Style.Live!

Gillespie Florists: Flowers for your Valentine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roses are red, violets are blue, Gillespie Florists has the flowers for you! 💐

The owner of the flower shop, Sarah Gillespie, joined Monday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share a few floral arrangements for that special person this Valentine’s Day!

You can order a bouquet on the Gillespie Florists website. Use the promotion code “LSL” for $10 off any order of $50 or more!