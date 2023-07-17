Graeter’s Ice Cream releases new bonus flavor for summer 2023

Graeter’s Ice Cream is a sweet Indianapolis staple, and they regularly release special ice cream flavors. The company has released a BONUS flavor: buttery popcorn ice cream!

Liz Berg from That Skinny Chick Can Bake joined us to share more about the special flavor. Today is the first day that buttery popcorn ice cream is available in all of the Graeter’s Scoop Shops.

Graeter’s Ice Cream has been making their ice cream the same way for over 150 years: in small batches with high quality ingredients.

July is national ice cream month, so be sure to celebrate with a scoop from Graeter’s!

To learn more about Graeter’s Ice Cream or order online, visit www.graeters.com. To connect with Liz, visit https://www.thatskinnychickcanbake.com/.