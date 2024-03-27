Grand Kyiv Ballet: Giselle

Established in 2014 by Oleksandr Stoianov, the Grand Kyiv Ballet is a well-known ballet company with talented Ukrainian artists.

They use their art to raise awareness and support for Ukraine, especially focusing on children in ballet.

The troupe aims to showcase Ukrainian culture globally, rooted in the spirit and resilience of its artists.

At the heart of their mission is a commitment to advocating for Ukraine, particularly its youth involved in ballet.

Through performances, workshops, and outreach programs, they highlight the beauty and strength of Ukrainian culture.

The troupe’s values reflect the determination of Ukrainian artists, known for their dedication despite challenges.

They strive to share Ukraine’s heritage worldwide, fostering understanding and appreciation.

Each Grand Kyiv Ballet performance carries purpose and pride, reflecting their mission of cultural preservation and advocacy.

Their story is one of resilience and the power of art—a testament to Ukraine’s enduring spirit.