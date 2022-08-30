Life.Style.Live!

Harvest Fest kicks off next weekend in Fishers Heritage Park at White River

Is there a better way to enjoy a sun-splashed afternoon than hanging out at Heritage Park at White River in Fishers?

That’s what’s happening on Sunday, September 11 from noon to 5 p.m. during the third annual Harvest Fest sponsored by the Fishers Arts Council and SunKing Brewing.

Jennifer Bartlett-Phelps, stained glass artist of Kimberly’s Treasure Shop, and Les Reinhardt, executive director of Fishers Arts Council, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can expect from this family-friendly event.

This free annual event focuses on fundraising for Fishers-serving nonprofits, buying direct from local artists and artisans and listening to local bands.

Food and drinks will be available from nonprofits as well as food trucks. Dogs are welcome if they are on a leash. Park restrooms will be accessible.

About Fishers Arts Council:

Fishers Arts Council is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in Fishers whose mission is to support, advocate, and cultivate visual and performing arts opportunities that educate, enhance and/or enrich the lives of those who live, work, and visit Fishers, Indiana.

In our current form since 2005, created by the then Town Council of Fishers, we manage art fairs, curate an art gallery space at no cost to artists, create opportunities for local musicians and visual artists, celebrate local authors, provide art experiences, and support emerging artists.

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram.com/fishersartscouncil

facebook.com/FishersArt

facebook.com/kimberlystreasureshop

etsy.com/shop/KimberlystreasurShop?ref=seller-platform-mcnav