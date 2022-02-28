Life.Style.Live!

Heartland Film highlights local filmmakers with ‘Best of Fest’

The 10th Annual Best of Fest is back on March 4 & 5, at The Historic Artcraft Theatre!

You don’t want to miss this opportunity to catch four fan-favorite films from the 2021 Heartland Film Festival at the Indy’s beautiful 100-year old theatre!

The cost of admission is $8, and members receive discounted tickets.

Greg Sorvig, artistic director of Heartland Film, joined us today to share previews of the films you can expect to see this weekend.

Films

“The Rescue”

Friday, March 4 at 7:30 PM

#HIFF30 Audience Choice Documentary Award Winner

Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=v08sSDTuFYw

“The Rescue” from National Geographic Documentary Films, chronicles the dramatic 2018 rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach, trapped deep inside a flooded cave. Academy Award-winning directors and producers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin reveal the perilous world of cave diving, the bravery of the rescuers, and the dedication of an entire community that made great sacrifices to save these young boys.

“Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times”

Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 PM

Trailer: youtu.be/5BcLJtJCt38

Academy Award®-winning director Louie Psihoyos teams up with co-director Peggy Callahan on “Mission: Joy – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times,” a documentary with unprecedented access to the unlikely friendship of two international icons who transcend religion: His Holiness the Dalai Lama & Archbishop Tutu. In their final joint mission, these self-described mischievous brothers give a master class in how to create joy in a world that was never easy for them.

“The Falconer”

Saturday, March 5ths at 5 PM

#HIFF30 Best Premiere Narrative Feature Award Winner

Trailer: youtube.com/watch?v=TgOZewcz1Ng

Inspired by true events, two best friends, Tariq, an Omani boy, and Cai, a privileged Westerner, conspire to steal animals from the zoo and sell them on the black market to raise money for Tariq’s sister’s divorce from an abusive marriage. They are forced to wrestle with morally complex choices that reveal the vast distance between their worlds.

“The Addict’s Wake”

Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 PM

#HIFF30 Audience Choice Indiana Spotlight Award Winner

Trailer: vimeo.com/379296258

Addiction devastates a rural community, yet its remarkable response to “Do Something” creates a pathway to hope and recovery. Filming nearly two years in Brown County, Indiana, the film captures a change that elevates the idea that the more connected we are to those around us, the more we heal and prosper.

For more information visit, Heartland Film.org.

