Helium Comedy Club presents Shannon Fielder

Helium Comedy Club is proud to present Shannon Fiedler, a comedian, writer, and content creator from the bustling streets of New York City.

With her distinctive brand of humor, Shannon has carved out a niche for herself in the world of comedy.

A particular fan favorite is Shannon’s “city girls” series, where she fearlessly takes on regional tropes with an over-the-top and unexpected spin.

From the preppy Connecticut Girl to the brash Bostonian to the naive Minnesotan, Shannon fearlessly dives into the quirks and idiosyncrasies of various city archetypes, delivering laughs aplenty along the way.

Shannon’s talent and unique comedic voice have garnered attention from a wide array of media platforms and accounts.

Her work has been featured on platforms such as BuzzFeed, Barstool, Overheard New York, Betches, and Gratzia, solidifying her status as a rising star in the comedy scene.

Don’t miss the chance to experience Shannon Fiedler’s hilarious brand of comedy live at Helium Comedy Club.

Get ready for an evening filled with laughter, wit, and unforgettable moments.

Grab your tickets now for an evening you won’t want to miss! https://indianapolis.heliumcomedy.com/shows/248514]