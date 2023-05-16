Help a furry friend and enter to win Taylor Swift tickets!

Get ready for an exciting event organized by Hensley Legal Group, in collaboration with IndyHumane and Helping PAWS, Inc., as they bring Pawpalooza on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Located in the parking lot off 106th & 69 at 8350 N. Sunlight Drive in Fishers, this event aims to connect potential adopters with lovable four-legged companions.

Erin Peckinpaugh, Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Responsibility, and Colleen Walker, Marketing and PR Coordinator at Indy Humane, are thrilled to announce that a dog from Indy Humane will be joining us.

They have exciting giveaways, including pup cones (snow cones), pupcorn (popcorn), donuts, coffee, and many more surprises.

Don’t forget to pre-register for the event at hlgadopt.com. Attendees will also have the chance to enter a raffle and win two floor-level Taylor Swift tickets with an overnight stay for the Cincinnati show on June 30.

Mark your calendars and join them for a day filled with furry fun and potential new companions!