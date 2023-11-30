Hendricks County Holiday Gift Guide

Josh Duke, Senior Manager of Content & Communications at Visit Hendricks County, is excited to share a selection of local treasures from the Visit Hendricks County One-of-a-Kind Finds Holiday Gift Guide.

During the segment, Josh brought in 6-7 items, including the unique Inverse Indiana Barn Art from Forget-Me-Nots in Danville, charming Santa Keys from Seize the Night Designs in Danville, intricately crafted Laser-Engraved Wood products from Copper Top Customs in Clayton, and Poured Paint Art from Roots to Wings Barn Market in Brownsburg.

For those tuning in from out of town, this holiday gift guide showcases the thriving local businesses in Hendricks County, emphasizing the importance of shopping locally and supporting small businesses.

Viewers can explore even more fantastic gift options at www.VisitHendricksCounty.com/Gift, as this guide offers a mere glimpse into the diverse range of products available in these local shops.