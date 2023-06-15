Search
Hindu Temple of Central Indiana

by: Divine Triplett
In our segment today, we are joined by Shriya Una, the Communications Manager from the Jagannath Association of Indiana, and Kshitija Dube, the Communications Chair from the Hindu Temple of Central Indiana.

We had some intriguing talking points lined up for our discussion. Firstly, we discussed the rich history of the Hindu Temple of Central Indiana and heard a brief overview of its origins. Next, we explored the significance of the festival called “Rathyatra” and what it symbolizes in the Hindu tradition.

Lastly, we discussed the message that the temple wishes to convey to the people of Indianapolis. Let’s embark on this enlightening conversation about faith and culture.

