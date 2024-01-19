Home sweet home: Indianapolis Home Show 2024

The Indianapolis Home Show is a bustling marketplace offering various home-related products and services.

Attendees can explore 400+ booths, witness captivating displays for inspiration, connect with industry experts, and attend informative presentations by local and international home professionals.

Whether you have a specific project in mind or seek inspiration, our local home professionals ensure a comprehensive experience at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The event provides one-stop shopping convenience, and exclusive show deals for cost savings, and showcases top-quality exhibitors for trusted products and services.

It caters to DIY lovers seeking advice or project assistance, making it a go-to source for home improvement inspiration and expert guidance.

Beyond tiles and sofas, the Indianapolis Home Show offers family-friendly activities, playsets for kids, engaging workshops, and entertaining TV personalities, making it a vibrant and fun-filled experience for everyone.

Life.Style.Live! hosts Amber Hankins and Cody Adams took a visit to the Home Show location to check out a few setups!

Attendees, be sure to use the promo code WISHTV to get $4 off tickets!

“Unsellable Houses” Twin Sisters

Meet Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, twin sisters, and real estate consultants featured on HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses.” They specialize in transforming homes that struggle to sell into attractive properties. With a successful real estate and home design company, Lamb & Co., they’ve become trusted experts. According to them, unsellable homes are not reaching their full potential. They invest their money to revamp these homes, addressing kitchens, bathrooms, colors, and decor. Catch their home design tips at the January 19 and 20 Home Show.

Unsellable Houses Twin Sisters

Davis Homes’ 10th Centerpiece Home

Davis Homes, led by President and CEO Brad Davis, proudly presents its 10th Centerpiece Home at the 2024 Indianapolis Home Show. The Eastland floorplan, a one-story, 1,955-square-foot home with three bedrooms, features a stylish Craftsman exterior. Geared toward families and those downsizing or aging, the home offers an efficient layout, a gourmet kitchen, a cozy gathering room with a fireplace, and an outdoor patio with a pool and firepit. Located in Exposition Hall, it showcases affordable luxury in Central Indiana.

Davis Homes’ 10th Centerpiece Home

Precision Outdoors’ Backyard Oasis

Precision Outdoors, a family-owned company, introduces a unique backyard oasis at the Home Show. Managed by Caleb Harbert, it includes a cedar hot sauna, cold plunge suite, and a pickleball court, catering to the trend of thermotherapy and fitness preferences. The Backyard Oasis, located in West Pavilion, offers a refreshing experience. Attendees can get playing tips and ideas for their home court from onsite pickleball instructors. Explore this cool and revitalizing backyard feature at the Home Show.