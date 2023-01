Sgt Ryley Mahall and K9 officer Duke visit with VA Medical Center employee Felicia Avant at the Richard L. Roudebush VAMC on Friday, December 12. K9 Duke recently joined the VA Police Force after having undergone training. Mahall, his handler, make the rounds introducing Duke to the employees and Veterans. The two year-old Labrador is already making quite an impact on moral at the facility.