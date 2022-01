Life.Style.Live!

How being organized can change your life

The start of a new year is the perfect time to get your life in order – which is why January is recognized as “Get Organized Month.”

Lorie Marrero, certified professional organizer and author of the best-selling book,“ The Clutter Diet,” joined us today with the skinny on organizing your home and taking control of your life.”

For more information visit, TipsonTV.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY: WESTERN DIGITAL, GLADIATOR, DASHLANE, HOOVER