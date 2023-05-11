How to make freestyle wraps with Chef Charles

Chef Charles Bryant is back with another exciting episode of “EAT with Chef Charles,” where he brings you delicious and easy-to-make recipes. This time, the theme is “Freestyle Wraps.”

In the first segment, Chef Charles presents the Roasted Turkey Wrap with Salmon “Bacon” and Hartwell’s Premium Creamy Dill Ranch.

Moving on to the second segment, Chef Charles made a Crispy Parmesan Wrap with Grilled Chicken and Hartwell’s Premium Caesar Dressing. This combination of crispy parmesan, tender grilled chicken, and the rich flavors of Hartwell’s Premium Caesar Dressing is sure to delight your taste buds.

True to his motto of “Easy And Tasty,” Chef Charles ensures that these recipes are not only flavorful but also simple to make. With his step-by-step instructions and culinary expertise, you can create these gourmet wraps in no time.

So, get ready for a delightful episode of “EAT with Chef Charles” featuring freestyle wraps that are bound to tantalize your taste buds and inspire your creativity in the kitchen.