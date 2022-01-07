Life.Style.Live!

How to stick with your New Year resolutions

Chances are, getting fit or losing weight may be one of your New Year resolutions.

Eraldo Maglara, personal trainer and author, joined us today with advice for sticking to your 2022 hopes and dreams.

1. Positive Thinking – Stay Focused

Any journey you undertake will always be filled with challenges and obstacles. That is part of life. However, keeping a positive mental attitude through your voyage is a technique that allows us to fight through those difficult times and encourage you to move forward. Positivity (no matter how you look at it) is a necessary tool to keep us focused on our objective and increase our chances of achieving success. Tell yourself from time to time that you are doing well and all of your efforts will eventually pay off.

2. Have a Plan and Have a Goal

In life you should always have a set of goals. Whether you are applying these goals to achieve a certain purpose or agenda it is always helpful when you make them realistically achievable –– especially when it comes to your fitness routine. Setting a goal to high (particularly in the early stages of your exercise regimen) can discourage you and lead to unwanted injuries––furthermore complicating your chances of achieving your goals. Small goals (in this capacity) can actually work to your advantage.

3. Do your Homework – set small goals

In order to understand where you are going you must learn how to get there–– the right way. Educating yourself on the do’s and don’ts of health and fitness will be beneficial to you down the road. For example, if you belong to a health club and have the good fortune of speaking with a certified trainer, ask as many questions as you can. The more specific you are with your inquiry the better the results will be. Lastly, make sure you are having fun while engaging in your new activity, which will ensure you stick with the program for years to come.

4. Find a Partner

Having a friend or someone you can count on to help you through your journey is key to your success. Often times you will discover that having a trusted friend who is on the same path as you are can help you get you through those difficult times. Also, for those who like a challenge, having a companion along the way can entice you to push yourself beyond your capabilities. In essence, those who push themselves marginally past their limits (in moderation) often reap the greatest benefits.

5. Have Fun!

Act like a superhero with your kids or animal in the wilderness to stretch your body and get some exercise.

For more information visit, eraldofitness.com.