Life.Style.Live!

Iaria’s Italian Restaurant general manager prepares Cioppino, Manicotti Italiano

Open since 1933, Iaria’s Italian Restaurant is an extra-homey, family-run institution that dishes up classic pasta dinners and pizzas.

Today Matt Iaria II and Matt Iaria III of Iaria’s Italian Restaurant joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to prepare Cioppino and Manicotti Italiano.





Address: 317 S College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

For more information, visit iariasrestaurant.com.