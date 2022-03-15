Life.Style.Live!

Ideas to help busy families make healthy choices

With so many of us busy and on the run with our families and kids, we want to make some smart and healthy choices at home. Lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French is here today with some great ideas for families on the go and making healthy choices when it comes to our busy lives.

A smart way to wash your hands

Gelo Foaming Hand Soap Starter Kit, $7

geloproducts.com

amazon.com/stores/GeloHandSoap/page/92F41587-83A3-457E-99E5-C307D8B3AB68?ref_=ast_bln

Use code 15GELOSOAP on Amazon for 15% off

A family staple morning or night

Vicky Cakes

vickycakesonline.com

Use code MOMHINT for 50% off

Add a plant-based choice to your diet

Lightlife

lightlife.com/where-to-buy

A quick, easy and healthy breakfast option

JUST EGG

Healthy food hacks

Wilted lettuce? Revive in an ice water bath

Storing mushrooms? Take them out of the plastic wrapped package they come in and place in brown paper lunch bag

