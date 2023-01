Life.Style.Live!

Incorporating non-dairy options into healthy meals

Eating healthy can be a challenge, but Registered Dietician Bonnie Taubdix is here to help! Bonnie has teamed up with Almond Breeze to share plant-based tips to include in a day of eating for a healthier new year.

She is the award-winning author of “Read it before you Eat it – Taking you from label to label.” She shared recommendations on how to incorporate almond milk into healthy recipes.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ALMOND BREEZE.