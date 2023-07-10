Indiana Black Expo

Indiana University has a strong partnership with the 21st Century Scholars Program, which began over 25 years ago. IU has provided supplementary scholarships, academic resources, advisors, and other support to aid in the personal and professional development of these scholars. Currently, all nine IU campuses have 21st Century Scholars, with the IU Bloomington campus having nearly one out of five undergraduate students enrolled in the program. In 2022, IU Bloomington was recognized for having the highest four-year completion rate in the state.

To further support 21st Century Scholars and their families, IU is collaborating with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration, which takes place from July 14-16 at the Indiana Convention Center. This partnership aims to provide valuable resources and information to scholars and their parents or guardians. IU’s 21st Century Scholars Days will take place July 15-16 from Noon to 4 p.m., offering an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the program, check enrollment, and complete 9th-12th grade scholar track requirements.