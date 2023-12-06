Indiana Owned: 29th Annual WIBC Radiothon

Mel McMahon is not only the co-founder of Indiana Owned and Indiana Gifts. She is also the Executive Producer of the WIBC Radiothon for The Salvation Army. This Friday and Saturday, she will be leading a team of staff and volunteers through a 36-hour fundraiser with a goal of raising more than $436,000 for Central Indiana children in need.

For 28 years, the WIBC Radiothon has been a holiday tradition in Indianapolis. The Salvation Army’s largest annual fundraiser and a marquee event of WIBC will kick off live at 6:00 AM on Friday, December 8 and broadcast from Sullivan Hardware and Garden at 71st and Keystone through 6 PM on Friday, December 9th. Throughout the live broadcast, listeners will get to hear from the people closest to The Salvation Army’s services in Central Indiana, including staff, pastors, clients, volunteers, and donors to the organization. Live music will also play a big part in the broadcast on Saturday as local performers help to put listeners and shoppers at Sullivan Hardware and Gardens in a Christmas spirit.

The live broadcast will be hosted by popular 93.1 WIBC on-air personalities, including Pat Sullivan, Denny Smith, Terri Stacy, Matt Bair, Jason Hammer, Nigel Laskowski, Rob Kendall, and Casey Daniels, and Ryan Hedrick. Mel McMahon will join hosts on air throughout the entire broadcast.

“Having grown up with a dad who really valued forming traditions, I have a nostalgic thrill in celebrating rich traditions like the WIBC Radiothon,” said Major Rachel Stouder, Area Commander for The Salvation Army of Central Indiana. “If we look back over 28 years of partnership with WIBC, we cannot contain our gratitude, which I’m sure you’ll hear spill out over the airwaves this weekend! If you’ve not been to Sullivan’s during the Radiothon (or any of their other festivals), I highly recommend it! Pat and his crew do an outstanding job of keeping the sense of festivities high and exciting – more than enough Christmas cheer to blow away any bit of Scrooge which might be creeping into your Christmastime.”

Bee Window is returning as the 2023 WIBC Radiothon title sponsor. Additional support comes from hourly sponsors and the Smith Family, which is sponsoring the official WIBC Radiothon toteboard. Peterman Brothers Heating, Cooling, Plumbing, and Electrical are sponsoring the phone bank. Follow along live at toteboard 2023.wibc radiothon.com. For a complete list of sponsors, visit wibc.com/radiothon.

Here’s how the you can help:

Donate online at WIBCRadiothon.com . Make a one-time donation of any amount or choose to become a sustaining donor by making a “25 by 12” – $25 each month for the next 12 months (total donation amount is $300)

to get a link to the online donation form Call the Smith Family Phone Bank at 1-833-855-9393 during the live broadcast

during the live broadcast Make your donation in person by stopping by Sullivan Hardware and Gardens during normal operating hours

during normal operating hours Share on social media using the hashtag #WIBCRadiothon

The WIBC Radiothon helps to fund Salvation Army programs year-round in Central Indiana. This includes activities for all ages at community centers in the heart of Fountain Square and near Eagle Creek on North High School Road, addiction treatment programs at its Harbor Light Center on North Tibbs Avenue, and 24/7 secure housing at a downtown shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence, human trafficking, and homelessness. Additional support services are offered in donut counties, including emergency financial assistance and case management.

Every donation given to The Salvation Army through the 29th Anniversary WIBC Radiothon provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay right here in Central Indiana. Visit SalvationArmyIndiana.org to learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army ensure that we can Love Beyond Christmas and continue to help those in need in 2023.