Indiana State Fair Fun: ‘Illuminate’ exhibit and cheese sculptures

Today’s episode of “Life.Style.Live!” was a little different; we had the opportunity of having Amber and Randy at the Indiana State Fair.

The “Life.Style.Live!” crew had a day full of laughs in the Indiana heat and delicious fair food such as funnel cake and donut burgers while getting great content to share with viewers.

The two visited the “Illuminate!” exhibition trail at Expo Hall. “Illuminate!” is a free custom light trail that incorporates intricate traditional Asian and other unique designs. The exhibition is open now until Sunday, August 6th.

They also had the opportunity to meet a member of the American Dairy Association Indiana, Nancy. She showed them a cheese sculpture she had been sculpting for the past week, with five more days until her sculpture’s completed.

The Indiana State Fair is the perfect place for families with children of young ages. Amber had the opportunity to interview the founders and CEOs of the brand Pluie. As seen on the show Shark Tank, Pluie is the newest and first self-sanitizing diaper-changing table. Pluie’s charging stations are in the men’s and women’s restrooms throughout the fair.

If you missed today’s episode, don’t worry! “Life.Style.Live!” will cover the Indiana State Fair every Thursday and Friday throughout August.