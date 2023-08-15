Indiana State Fair goes vegan!

Prepare your taste buds for a sensational voyage into the world of vegan culinary delights as we welcome Derrick Slack and Taria Slack, the dynamic co-owners of Black Leaf Vegan, to the spotlight at the State Fair. With their innovative creation, the Hoosier Burger Mango, these culinary visionaries have brought forth a masterpiece that encapsulates the very essence of Indiana on a plate. They introduced us to the concept of plant-based gastronomy at its finest.

(WISH Photo)

Drawing inspiration from the heart of the Hoosier State, Derrick and Taria unveiled the centerpiece of their culinary repertoire: the Hoosier Burger Mango. This exceptional plant-based burger patty, infused with the unique flavors of Black Leaf’s teriyaki BBQ sauce, is poised to redefine the perception of vegan cuisine. Crowned with vibrant mango salsa and a generous layer of vegan cheddar cheese, all resting atop a buttery brioche bun, this creation offers a symphony of tastes that encapsulates Indiana’s diverse culinary landscape. Derrick and Taria walked us through the artistry behind the Hoosier Burger Mango, inviting them to witness firsthand how innovation and taste converge to celebrate the rich flavors of the Hoosier State in a way that’s both satisfying and sustainable.