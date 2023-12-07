Search
Indianapolis Christmas Carnival coming up

Indianapolis Christmas Carnival

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The Indianapolis Christmas Carnival on the south side of Indianapolis offers an enchanting holiday experience for all ages.

At the heart of this festive celebration is the North Pole Midway, where many thrilling rides, immersive experiences, and amusements await.

Capture cherished memories with photo opportunities alongside holiday characters.

For those seeking a unique twist on tradition, venture into the Creepy Christmas Funhouse for an exhilarating and slightly spooky adventure.

And when it’s time to relax and soak in the holiday spirit, the Holiday Hang Out Area provides the perfect setting.

With an array of attractions and activities, the Indianapolis Christmas Carnival promises plenty of holiday fun for the whole family, making it a must-visit destination during the festive season.

