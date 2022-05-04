Life.Style.Live!

Indianapolis Clay Studio Crawl happens this weekend

Weeks before the May 7th and 8th Indianapolis Clay Studio Crawl, Fountain Square Clay Center was already a busy place. Classes were underway as owner, Chris DePrez, worked on a large pot and talked to a reporter about how he was pulling clay up from the base to create the large piece.

During the Clay Studio Crawl, the public will have the opportunity to visit a handful of Indianapolis clay studios, meet artists in their creative environments, and purchase original ceramic works.

“So we call it a crawl, but you do have to drive,” DePrez quipped as he walked through his expansive Fountain Square studio. “It’s not like a bar crawl, but we’re calling it a crawl since the idea is you’ll be hopping from place to place, hopefully, and seeing some of the different studios.”

In addition to Fountain Square Clay Center, Alley Cat Ceramics, Beech Grove Clay Works, Gravesco Pottery, and Yellow Door Ceramics Studio will be open from 11 AM to 4 PM on both May 7th and May 8th.

You can start your crawl at any of the studios. The crawl is free, but you will be eligible for a drawing if you register.

For more information and to register, visit indianapolisclaystudiocrawl.com.