Indianapolis Indians unveil 2024 promotional schedule

The unveiling of the 2024 season promotional schedule by the Indianapolis Indians today sparked excitement among baseball enthusiasts.

With a lineup of 17 games featuring postgame fireworks, alongside a mix of new and familiar character appearances, specialty nights, and weekend festivities, fans eagerly anticipate a thrilling season ahead. Single-game tickets are slated to hit the public market at 10 AM ET on Friday, March 1, adding to the buzz surrounding the upcoming matches.

Marking the commencement of their home games, the Indians are set to host the Memphis Redbirds on Tuesday, April 2, promising an electrifying start to the season at Victory Field.

Giveaways

Saturday, April 6 – Total Solar Eclipse T-shirt presented by Damar (first 1,000 fans) Sunday, April 7 – Earth, Moon and Sun Juggling Set presented by Damar (first 1,000 fans 14 and under)

Sunday, May 19 – Rowdie Bobblehead presented by Hoosier Lottery (first 1,000 fans) Saturday, June 1 – Hawaiian Shirt presented by Corona Premier (first 1,000 fans 21 and older)

Sunday, June 9 – Endy Rodríguez Bobblehead presented by Hoosier Lottery (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 12 – Indians Pride Koozie presented by Indy Pride and Stonewall Sports Indianapolis (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, July 13 – Hogwarts House Hat (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, July 14 – Hogwarts House Hat (first 1,000 fans)

Saturday, Aug. 17 – Avengers Hat (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, Aug. 18 – Avengers Hat (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, Sept. 13 – Legends Baseball Card Set presented by Meineke (first 1,000 fans) Saturday, Sept. 14 – Razor Shines Bobblehead with audio presented by Meineke (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, Sept. 15 – Razor Shines T-shirt presented by Meineke (first 1,000 fans 14 and under)