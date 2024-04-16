Indianapolis Men’s Chorus presents Muppet Mania!

Prepare for an exciting journey as the Indianapolis Men’s Chorus presents “Muppet Mania” at the Marian University Theatre.

This fun-filled show promises an unforgettable experience with laughter, joy, and the music of the Muppet Show. Join us for classic tunes and modern favorites that will entertain the whole family.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Muppet Show to life on stage,” said Greg Sanders, Artistic Director. “This is the first time we’ve created a storyline with a diverse cast of characters. We can’t wait to share it with you.”

Catch the IMC’s spring show on April 19 at 8:00 PM, April 20 at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and April 21 at 3:00 PM.

Tickets are available at www.indianapolismenschorus.org.

Use code “wishtv10” for a 10% discount.