Indianapolis Monthly: ‘107 Things We Love About the 500’

The May issue of Indianapolis Monthly Magazine is dedicated to the iconic Indy 500, celebrating everything that makes this race unique.

With a theme of “107 Things We Love About the 500,” the magazine pays homage to the 107th running of the Indy 500.

In this Month of May, the magazine serves as a comprehensive guide, offering insights into the fashion and fanfare that contribute to the race’s allure.

Readers can find a delightful “Indy 500 Spotter Guide” for people watching and a wealth of race-related information, including the race’s history, legendary drivers, affiliated celebrities, month-long activities, and the overall race experience.

The magazine also features stories on notable figures like hometown favorite Ed Carpenter, and 2022 winner Marcus Ericsson, and highlights the famous ladies and memorable figures associated with the race.

For food enthusiasts, The Dish section is a treat with captivating cocktails at The Vault, updates on local establishments like Old Major Market, Blue Mind Coffee, and Gallery Pastry Bar, a bone marrow dish roundup, and an introduction to Mai Ngo of MM Bon Appetit.

Indianapolis Monthly Magazine is the ultimate resource for immersing oneself in the excitement and culture surrounding the Indy 500.