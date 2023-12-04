Search
Indianapolis Symphonic Choir presents ‘Festival of Carols’

Festival of Carols

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir stands as a beacon of musical excellence and community engagement in the United States.

With a rich history dating back to its founding in 1937, this choir has become one of the nation’s premier musical institutions.

Comprising 150 dedicated volunteer singers, the choir’s commitment to musical artistry shines brightly throughout its 10-month season, captivating audiences and spreading the joy of music.

Beyond the stage, the choir reaches over 20,000 people annually through a combination of captivating performances and impactful education and community engagement programs.

One of its most enduring partnerships is with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, illustrating the power of collaboration in the world of the arts, where two distinct organizations unite their strengths to create enduring, beautiful musical experiences.

For more information and to immerse yourself in their world of music, visit www.indychoir.org.

