Indy celebrates 17th Annual Asian Fest

Asian Fest, the largest Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration in Indiana, is creating a buzz.

Rupal Thanawala, President of the Asian American Alliance Inc., joined us to share the excitement, demonstrating Henna art alongside a special guest.

The event, taking place on May 13, 2023, at the Indiana Historical Society, features over 25 live performances, 50 interactive booths, arts and crafts, a photo booth, and more.

Join us to experience the cultural richness and enjoy delicious Asian cuisine from local restaurants.

Asian Fest is a family-friendly event, and free to attend with free parking in designated IUPUI lots. For more details, visit http://www.aaalliance.org.