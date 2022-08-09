Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer teaches front door manners to Patty Spitler’s pup

Whoa there, doggie! Does your dog bark and race to the door whenever someone arrives? That was the case for Patty Spitler and her dog Stewie. Nathan Lowe, Indy Dog Whisperer, worked with them to teach Stewie good front door manners. Here are his tips:

1. Avoid reacting when the doorbell rings

Don’t race your dog to the door

Move calmly and smoothly to the door

Avoid yelling/frantic behavior

2. Back Your Dog Off From the Door

Place your back to the door and walk firmly toward your dog

Utilize ‘knee nudges’ if dog attempts to shove past you

Wait to open door until dog is back from the door and calm

3. “Claim” Guests