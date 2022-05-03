Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips for better communication with your canine

Watch your language when it comes to your dogs! Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, says this is important because that is not the main way dogs communicate. Here’s more from him:

1. Dogs Use Non-Verbal Body Language

– Dogs posture using ears, eyes, tail & stance

– Growling and other vocalizations indicate intensity, not content

2. Limit Verbal Conversation With Your Dog

– Helps reduce excitement

– Helps reduce tension

– Allows your dog to relax

3. Guidelines for Verbal Communication

– No high-pitched vocalization!

– Speak in a calm, even tone

– Keep your eyes calm and relaxed

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.