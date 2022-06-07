Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips for giving senior dogs the best life possible

As dogs get older, that may mean their life is getting a little bit more tough, and Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer joined us Tuesday on Life. Style. Live!” to share how you can make their life a little more easy.

1. Hold Senior Dogs to the Rules

Rules help senior dogs know what to expect

Senior dogs are examples to younger dogs

Correct firmly but gently

2. Keep Things Calm

Over-exciting a senior dog stresses them

Avoid frantic visual/vocal interaction

3. Accommodate an Older Dog’s Needs

Provide a quiet resting place away from hubbub

Protect them from unwelcome approach by strangers/children/other dogs

Vitamin/mineral supplementation can help aching joints

For more information click here to visit The Indy Dog Whisper’s website, and click here to visit his Facebook.