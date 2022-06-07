Indy Dog Whisperer: Tips for giving senior dogs the best life possible

As dogs get older, that may mean their life is getting a little bit more tough, and Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer joined us Tuesday on Life. Style. Live!” to share how you can make their life a little more easy.
1. Hold Senior Dogs to the Rules
Rules help senior dogs know what to expect
Senior dogs are examples to younger dogs
Correct firmly but gently
2. Keep Things Calm
Over-exciting a senior dog stresses them
Avoid frantic visual/vocal interaction
3. Accommodate an Older Dog’s Needs
Provide a quiet resting place away from hubbub
Protect them from unwelcome approach by strangers/children/other dogs
Vitamin/mineral supplementation can help aching joints
