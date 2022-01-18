Life.Style.Live!

Indy Dog Whisperer: What to consider before adopting a senior dog

When it comes to bringing a new dog into your home, you want to make sure it’s the breed and age is the right fit for your lifestyle.

Adopting a senior dog is a very thoughtful thing to do, but you also want to make sure you’re putting thought into this decision.

Nathan Lowe, The Indy Dog Whisperer, joined us today to share what you should consider if you’re thinking of adopting a senior dog. He also shared that a very special senior dog named Duke is currently up for adoption.

1. Benefits of Adopting a Senior Dog

– Calmer energy

– Comforting companionship

– Reduced need for exercise

2. Challenges of Adopting a Senior Dog

– More involved medical needs

– Less resilient to stress

– Shorter time with you

3. Other Considerations

– Create a calm, peaceful environment

– Monitor excessive/unwanted interaction from other dogs and children

– Adopting a senior dog is a special, selfless calling!

Duke is a 97-pound senior dog in the care of Second Chances Pet rehab.

This organization provides foster care and adoption for needy dogs in Indiana, Illinois, and Texas. The organization was started by 23-year-old Mackenzie Thorpe:

Here’s a little bit more about Duke in Mackenzie‘s own words:

“[Duke is] 8 years old. He was posted for euthanasia at Fort Worth Animal Control in Fort Worth Texas back on October 26, 2021. I had pulled a couple of hospice dogs from the shelter previously and a volunteer had reached out to me about Double Shot (Duke’s shelter name). He was a stray that was never reclaimed and sat in the shelter so long he was declining. He had persistent pneumonia. Blind, deaf, a huge dog, heartworm positive, and senior are not good qualities to have in a shelter because you get put at the top of the EU list. Double shot checked all five of those boxes and was #1 on the list for 10/26/21. After seeing the photos, I immediately agreed to help him and arranged transportation here. Double Shot, now Duke has gained 20 pounds and is no longer is sick. He is also about to begin his heartworm treatment as he is finally strong enough.”

For more information visit, TheIndyDogWhisperer.com.