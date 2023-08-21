Indy Eleven to host fan appreciation night

The excitement is building for soccer fans as Indy Eleven’s 2023 season is in full swing! To give you a taste of what’s happening, Ian Gilmour, Indy Eleven’s Director of Video & Content Production, is here to share some highlights. First up, don’t miss “All Things Indiana Night” presented by Ace Party Rental & Cummins, happening this Saturday, August 26th, as Indy Eleven faces off against Loudoun United FC at IUPUI Carroll Stadium, with the kickoff at 7 p.m. It’s a celebration of everything Indiana, featuring Hoosier favorites like sweet corn, pork tenderloins, and the iconic St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail. Plus, fans can get their hands on some truly unique corn-themed jerseys, showcasing the Hoosier spirit.

Looking ahead, mark your calendar for Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, September 30th, which serves as the regular season finale at IUPUI Carroll Stadium. It’s Indy Eleven’s way of giving back to their dedicated fans with giveaways, contests, prizes, food & beverage specials, and much more. With Indy Eleven making history by winning the USL W League Final in front of a record-breaking crowd, this season promises to be unforgettable. To catch all the action and find ticket information, visit www.indyeleven.com and secure your spot in the stands to support this powerhouse team.